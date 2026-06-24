‘Find other ways to celebrate’: Wasatch County towns ban fireworks ahead of July 4

With critical fire conditions statewide, Wasatch Fire District Chief Eric Hales said leaders across the county are taking extra precautions ahead of upcoming Fourth of July festivities.

“As of right now, the municipalities of Wallsburg, Charleston, Independence, Daniel, Hideout and Interlaken are doing a full ban of fireworks in their communities,” he said Wednesday.

Fireworks are also banned in unincorporated Wasatch County.

In Heber City, leaders will consider a citywide ban on personal fireworks at an emergency meeting Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m.

Councilmembers may recommend a safer, central location where the fire district can assist. The city could impose a $1,000 fine and misdemeanor charge for violations of the proposed ban, plus restitution for any emergency response.

“If it’s predictable, it’s preventable. You know, a fire starting in these conditions by fireworks is something that is truly preventable.” Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales

Hales said everyone in the community must do their part to prevent wildfires.

“If it’s predictable, it’s preventable,” he said. “You know, a fire starting in these conditions by fireworks is something that is truly preventable.”

Midway leaders said Wednesday, June 24, they’re asking locals to attend the official fireworks show, rather than set off their own.

“Even a single spark can have serious consequences,” the city said on social media.

Hales said even professional fireworks displays are high-risk this year.

“If, say, we’re in red flag conditions and we continue this pattern of drier, hotter conditions, that is something that we may also have to ban as well,” he said.

He acknowledged people are excited for the country’s 250th birthday but urged residents not to set off fireworks purchased outside Utah this year.

“If they can just be vigilant and find other ways to celebrate, you know, possibly go to the commercial firework displays – we will have the necessary resources and equipment there,” he said. “That’s what I would recommend, and just maybe hold off on the large-scale illegal fireworks that we purchase in surrounding states.”

As of Wednesday, Wasatch County is dealing with significant drift smoke from other wildfires, but none are burning in the county itself.

As fire season continues, Hales said locals can stay prepared by having a “go bag” in case of evacuation, including vital documents and medications.

Residents can sign up for Wasatch County’s emergency notifications by clicking here.