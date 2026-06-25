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Local News Hour

Summit County Council recap: housing authority plans, Junction Commons proposal

By Roger Goldman
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the new housing authority's strategic plan that's in development and the proposed Junction Commons proposal to reimagine the outlet mall to build apartments and condominiums with both affordable and market rate options. Armstrong emphasized the need for diverse housing solutions, including accessory dwelling units and rental assistance. He highlighted the challenges of balancing market-rate and affordable housing, noting that nightly rentals can reduce long-term housing availability. He also discussed the demand for housing in Park City, the impact of workforce housing on community sustainability, and the potential benefits of reducing short-term rentals.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman