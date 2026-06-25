Summit County Council recap: housing authority plans, Junction Commons proposal

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the new housing authority's strategic plan that's in development and the proposed Junction Commons proposal to reimagine the outlet mall to build apartments and condominiums with both affordable and market rate options. Armstrong emphasized the need for diverse housing solutions, including accessory dwelling units and rental assistance. He highlighted the challenges of balancing market-rate and affordable housing, noting that nightly rentals can reduce long-term housing availability. He also discussed the demand for housing in Park City, the impact of workforce housing on community sustainability, and the potential benefits of reducing short-term rentals.