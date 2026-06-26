Meteorologist: triangle of weather, terrain, fuels drives wildfire risks

National Weather Service Salt Lake office meteorologist Darren Van Chase discusses fire season weather and the role it plays in wildfire risk, emphasizing the "fire triangle" of weather, topography, and fuels. He highlighted the importance of humidity and wind over heat, noting that even in cool seasons, dry conditions can lead to fires. In Utah, red flag warnings are issued for relative humidity below 15% and wind gusts over 25 mph in valleys and 35 mph in deserts. Van Chase says currently southwest Utah faces extreme fire risk due to the Cottonwood fire, while the Wasatch Back has moderate risk. Incident meteorologists provide real-time weather updates to fire crews, aiding in firefighting strategies. He says the upcoming monsoon season is crucial for reducing fire risk.