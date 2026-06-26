UPDATE: Heber City reverses course, bans all fireworks

In a reversal of the Heber City Council’s Thursday night decision, Mayor Heidi Franco on Friday announced all fireworks are banned everywhere in the city.

The change means that fireworks are prohibited everywhere in Wasatch County through July 6.

The restrictions are in line with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s emergency order Thursday, which gave the state forester broad discretion to ban fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

Heber City initially planned to designate six safer locations where people could set off fireworks on the Fourth. Now, it will take a more cautious approach.

Any violations of the mayor’s emergency order will be punished with a misdemeanor charge and a $1,000 fine. Violators will also be responsible for the costs of emergency response should their actions cause a fire.

Midway announced Thursday it’s cancelling its holiday fireworks show due to extreme danger.

Locals can enjoy drone shows at Heber’s Red, White and Blue Festival on Friday, July 3, or at Park City Mountain on the Fourth.