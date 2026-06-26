South Summit School District gives teachers 4.5% raise despite tight budget year

The South Summit School District Board of Education approved an over $38 million fiscal year 2027 budget after a hearing June 22. The budget is about the same as last year’s.

Over $17 million is allocated for student-facing activities, including teacher and paraprofessional salaries. Another $6.1 million is set aside for capital projects and school maintenance.

The budget also reflects a 4.5% increase to staff and teacher salaries.

The board initially approved a 4% raise for the employees in early June , but Business Administrator Adam Robinson said he was able to bump up the number.

“I was trying to go five, but as I looked at back at this year, we're coming out a lot closer than I thought we would. At least we're projecting that we're coming out closer, and I got a little nervous,” he said.

Robinson told the board the district was facing another tight budget year in May .

To save money, the district did not fill an open administrator position at South Summit High School and a teaching position at Silver Summit Academy after retirements. Nursing staff was also reduced.

Robinson said the decision made sense as enrollment is expected to decline by about 57 students for the 2026-2027 school year, to roughly 1,497 kids.

“As enrollment changes, the district must periodically evaluate staffing levels and look at our operational structures and our programs to ensure that our resources remain aligned with the actual student needs,” he said.

However, even with fewer students, Robinson said the district will need to increase lunch costs for the second year in a row.

“I'm learning that many of the districts across the state are having to supplement their food service,” He said.

Robinson said more students are eating school lunch than previously and food prices are higher than usual.

Despite the tight budget year, the district is not increasing taxes.

