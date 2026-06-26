Park City summer ski jumping, Nordic combined event set for July

Park City Ski and Snowboard Ski Jumping & Ski Mountaineering Director Adam Loomis previews the 27th Springer Tournee, an annual summer ski jumping and Nordic combined festival. The July 6 event is held at the Utah Olympic Park and features about 100 athletes, including top junior athletes. Competitions include Nordic combined racing on roller ski and the Spin the Wheel Target, which challenges jumpers to hit specific distances. The week wraps with a Saturday night gathering that includes music, food trucks and beer sales, all to raise month for PCSS youth programs that serves about 1,200 athletes annually.