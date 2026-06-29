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Local News Hour

Breaking the state fireworks ban could net violators jail, fines

By Grace Doerfler
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
Wasatch County Fire Warden Troy Morgon and Chief Eric Hale
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Wasatch County Fire Warden Troy Morgon and Chief Eric Hale

Wasatch County Fire Warden Troy Morgan and Chief Eric Hales discuss the statewide ban on fireworks and the penalties associated with violations. Hales and Morgan say the ban is intended to lower the risk of wildfires over the holiday weekend. Violating the ban is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000, plus the costs of the fire response. Hales mentioned Heber City's initial plan to allow fireworks in some area parks and it's reversal due to logistical challenges. They say the Stage 2 fire restrictions in place prohibit open flames, including campfires and charcoal burning. Morgan emphasized the importance of public education, defensible space around homes, and preparedness, including signing up for emergency alerts.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler