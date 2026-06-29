Breaking the state fireworks ban could net violators jail, fines

Wasatch County Fire Warden Troy Morgan and Chief Eric Hales discuss the statewide ban on fireworks and the penalties associated with violations. Hales and Morgan say the ban is intended to lower the risk of wildfires over the holiday weekend. Violating the ban is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000, plus the costs of the fire response. Hales mentioned Heber City's initial plan to allow fireworks in some area parks and it's reversal due to logistical challenges. They say the Stage 2 fire restrictions in place prohibit open flames, including campfires and charcoal burning. Morgan emphasized the importance of public education, defensible space around homes, and preparedness, including signing up for emergency alerts.