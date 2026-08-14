Miners fall in OT as high school football season kicks off

Defenses dominated as the Park City Miners fell in overtime 13-10 to the Sky View Bobcats Friday night in their season opener and first game under new head coach Dennis “Coach G” Cunningham.

After a scoreless first half, Sky View drove deep into Park City territory before Ethan Cunningham intercepted a pass in the end zone. On the ensuing drive, Cunningham capped an 80-yard drive with a bruising touchdown run for the first points of the season.

The Bobcats tied the game with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Miners had a chance to take the lead late in regulation time, but a bad snap on a field goal attempt resulted in a turnover on downs.

In overtime, the Miners converted a field goal on their first possession, but the Bobcats answered with a touchdown to secure the 13-10 win.

Park City will be back on the road next week at the Ridgeline Riverhawks. KPCW will have live coverage beginning at 7pm.

Elsewhere around the Wasatch Back, the Wasatch Wasps dropped their season opener on Thursday night 29-19 against the Cedar City Reds. Bryce Harr had an 80-yard touchdown run and Austin Wilde added a touchdown and two field goals for the Wasps. Wasatch will be back in action Friday at Mountain Crest.

The Deer Creek Riverhawks, Heber City’s new high school football team, were overwhelmed by the Mountain Crest Mustangs 49-0 in the program’s inaugural game. The Riverhawks will look for their first win Friday on the road against the Hillcrest Huskies.

The North Summit Braves stopped a 2-point conversion try with 1:27 left in the game as they held on for a thrilling 14-13 victory over the Enterprise Wolves. Jaden Rowser and Knox Woolstenhulme led the way for the Braves, who will face the South Summit Wildcats next Friday.

South Summits opens its season Saturday against Duchesne.