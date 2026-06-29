Here's how to cut waste during Plastic Free July

Recycle Utah Education Director Chelsea Hafer and Kimberly Flores, owner of the eco-store fulFILLED, discuss their efforts to promote sustainability through the Zero Waste Wasatch Back Initiative and Plastic Free July. The Zero waste initiative includes members with sustainability background and meets monthly. It encourages Parkites and others to conduct waste audits on their homes or businesses and share creative solutions for doing so. Flores highlighted Plastic Free July, a global movement to reduce single-use plastics, and introduced a bingo card to incentivize sustainable practices. She and Hafer also emphasized the importance of small changes, such as using reusable coffee cups and bags. They stressed that no one is perfect, but everyone can make a difference.