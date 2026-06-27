Friday Film Review--"Power Ballad"

Irish director John Carney has built a wonderful career creating films that use music to tell deeply human stories. From “Once” to “Sing Street” to “Flora and Son,” his movies have become Sundance favorites. Each film is infused with Irish charm, memorable songs, and characters searching for connection. His latest film, “Power Ballad”, which premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival in March, follows that tradition.

Paul Rudd stars as Rick Power, an American musician who fell in love with an Irish woman years earlier when his band toured through Ireland. Now happily married and raising a teenage daughter, Rick keeps music alive by writing songs and performing with a steadily employed wedding band.

He enjoys the camaraderie of his band mates and performing, but it's clear he still harbors dreams of bigger success. The possibility of writing that one unforgettable song continues to tug at him. After one gig, his band leader feels the need to remind him, "We're not rock stars, Rick. We're human jukeboxes."

Nick Jonas plays Danny Wilson, a former boy-band sensation trying to find his way out from under the label of washed-up has-been. Quietly and stubbornly, he's working to prove that he still has something meaningful to say.

When Rick and Danny's paths cross, they discover a bond only musicians truly understand. They share ideas, songs, talent, and creativity, eventually collaborating on a song that changes both of their lives and reveals the true character of both men.

There were so many ways the major conflict in this story could have been resolved. Carney wisely chooses not to spell everything out. Instead, he leaves just enough breadcrumbs for us to figure it out ourselves.

And those breadcrumbs made me tear up.

They were great breadcrumbs.

The soundtrack is energetic and fun, filled with terrific cover songs, and Paul Rudd does all of his own singing. But beneath the music, “Power Ballad“ is really about authenticity—about the tension between success and integrity, ambition and contentment, and the choices we make when nobody’s watching.

“Power Ballad” is rated R and runs one hour and 39 refreshingly authentic minutes.