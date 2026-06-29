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Local News Hour

Midway's Plein Air Paradise art competition opens June 30

By Grace Doerfler
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:46 AM MDT
Wasatch Plein Air Paradise Flyer
Midway Art Association
Wasatch Plein Air Paradise Flyer

Marge Bowen, co-president of Midway Art Association, previews Plein Air Paradise, the annual competition which features painters from nine states. Beginning June 30, the art event has 134 registered competitors, including renowned professionals and local talents. The competitive events include Nocturne Sunrise, Heber Paint Out and Midway Paint Out and the Quick Draw on July 4. The artists use various mediums, but primarily work in oil. Volunteers drive the event and the art will be displayed and sold at Midway Town Hall. Prices range from $275 to $10,000.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler