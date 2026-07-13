Park City Opera's 'The Tender Land' debuts Saturday

Park City Opera's Soprano Rachel Kobernick and Executive Director Lena Goldstein discuss their upcoming roles in "The Tender Land." Now in its third season, the opera company is producing two main stage productions this summer: "The Tender Land" and "Romeo and Juliet." With 25 performances across Summit County, many free, the company aims to make opera accessible. "The Tender Land," an American opera by Aaron Copland, features a large cast and orchestra, and is sung in English with supertitles. Performances are July 18th and 19th at Temple Har Shalom, with tickets starting at $75. The event includes pre-show activities like folk music and plein air painting.