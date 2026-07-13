© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Opera's 'The Tender Land' debuts Saturday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT
Park City Opera Soprano Rachel Kobernick and Executive Director Lena Goldstein
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Opera Soprano Rachel Kobernick and Executive Director Lena Goldstein

Park City Opera's Soprano Rachel Kobernick and Executive Director Lena Goldstein discuss their upcoming roles in "The Tender Land." Now in its third season, the opera company is producing two main stage productions this summer: "The Tender Land" and "Romeo and Juliet." With 25 performances across Summit County, many free, the company aims to make opera accessible. "The Tender Land," an American opera by Aaron Copland, features a large cast and orchestra, and is sung in English with supertitles. Performances are July 18th and 19th at Temple Har Shalom, with tickets starting at $75. The event includes pre-show activities like folk music and plein air painting.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher