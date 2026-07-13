Summit County health leader warns of wildfire air quality risks

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses the impact of wildfires on air quality and reminds anyone with a respiratory illness or underlying health condition that makes them sensitive to smoke to be careful when outside. He also noted that air quality data is available online. He also notes that West Nile virus has been detected early this season due to the drought. He emphasizes the importance of using insect repellents and long sleeves to prevent mosquito bites. Bondurant also addresses the risk of rabies from bats, advising immediate precautions if contact occurs. He highlights the ongoing issue of harmful algal blooms, particularly in Jordanelle, Rockport, and Echo Reservoirs, urging the public to avoid affected waters. Additionally, he promotes mental health resources, including the Safe UT app, and announces the successful seniors farmers market program, which provides $50 vouchers for fresh produce.