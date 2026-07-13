Summit County Sheriff: July 4 fireworks ban successful

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and Chief Deputy John Evans discuss the successful Fourth of July with nearly 100% compliance and only three fireworks violation calls. They also emphasize the importance of fire safety due to high fire danger. Bates and Evans also talk about the Summit County Jail's gardening program, which started eight years ago. The project has both a greenhouse and an outdoor garden that produced over 500 pumpkins last year and supply the jail's kitchen with vegetables. Inmates can also participate in a range of other programs, including yoga, resume classes, GED programs, and an intensive outpatient program for addiction. Bates also talks about changes to Utah's e-bike laws, including age restrictions and helmet requirements, which the county is enforcing with a focus on education.