New Christian Center counseling director's care focus is childhood traumas

Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Steve Richardson introduces Scott McConnell, the new director of counseling for CCPC. McConnell says his background includes working with kids who have experienced trauma in the foster care system and other tough situations. His treatment protocols also focuses on attachment issues, which are common in youth suffering from trauma. They note that the need for mental health care has grown in Summit County, but also say that stigmas around seeking support appears to be lessening. The center provides various types of therapy, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR, Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, neurofeedback and provides care to both children and adults. The center is also looking to expand its services. Richardson says the center accepts insurance and financial aid needs have grown from 7% of clients to 40%. CCPC's food pantry also served 60,000 visits in 2025. He says volunteers are needed to help with the food pantry and other basic services.