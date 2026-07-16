Park City planning leaders discuss Bonanza Park, lift upgrades appeal

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Commission Chair Christin Van Dine discuss the Bonanza Park plans currently under review. Proposed for the 5 acres is a mixed-use development with 88 affordable housing units and community spaces. Approved by the city council, the projects faces a vocal opposition, including a petition which reportedly has secured 500 signatures. A review of the traffic impacts of the project is set for Aug. 12, with a second hearing Aug. 26. Ward and Van Dine also noted that the approved Park City Mountain chairlift upgrades are scheduled for an appeals hearing Thursday. The approval is being challenges by six residents who believe the commission failed to consider safety issues the upgrades could create by adding to overcrowding on the mountain. Ward noted that carrying capacity data was not required as part of the upgrades application.