© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canyons Village development goes to auction after developer defaults on $30M loan

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:51 AM MDT
The Ascent Park City, pictured on July 7, 2026, is located across from the Waldorf Astoria in Canyons Village.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Ascent Park City, pictured on July 7, 2026, is located across from the Waldorf Astoria in Canyons Village.

The Ascent Park City is scheduled for a trustee sale on July 22, according to a notice posted on the property.

On the fence blocking off a construction zone near Park City, four laminated sheets of paper hang outside the unfinished condo-hotel known as The Ascent.

The notice declares that the property, which is part of the Hilton’s Tapestry collection, is up for auction on July 22 after the developer went into default on a $30 million loan.

There is no started bid listed, nor is there a price mentioned in county records, but similar auctions included the total amount of the loan, unpaid interest, late fees, attorney fees, foreclosure costs and anything the lender paid on the borrower’s behalf.

Years since first breaking ground and taking condo deposits, the condos still aren’t complete and would-be residents of the space are worried about their deposits. The owners owe nearly $200,000 in property taxes on the development, while contractors are claiming more than $14 million in unpaid invoices.

Read the full article by Megan Banta at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Summit County
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune