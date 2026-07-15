Local nonprofit invites Wasatch Back to grow, eat, learn

The nonprofit stewards a 1.5-acre communal garden off Old Ranch Road.

It’s using the space this month for classes and events centered around gardening, fresh food and culture.

Garden director Jess Collette will teach a soil microbiology class focused on compost tea and fertilizer Thursday, July 16.

The course will help participants build their gardens from the ground up, according to Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Helen Nadel.

“That’s really all about how do you build soil so that you are getting the most delicious, the biggest, the best vegetables you can,” Nadel said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 15.

The organization will offer a “La Milpa Food is Culture” course in conjunction with its arts and culture camp July 22. The class, offered in English with Spanish translation, will highlight Indigenous agricultural practices.

Then on July 24, the nonprofit will host a Pie and Beer Day to celebrate Utah’s local Pioneer Day holiday.

“It’s one of Park City’s best parties. It’s really fun. It’s outdoors. The garden is gorgeous right now. Tons of flowers, pollinators, birds flying around,” she said.

It will feature pie from Auntie M’s Bakery, pizza from Red Banjo and Este Pizzeria and beer from Offset Bier Co.

Visitors don’t have to wait for events to stop by.

This week, the organization opened its snacking garden on Miss Billie’s parcel. Nadel said anyone can walk through and munch on a variety of peppers, green beans, herbs and tomatoes.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit Community Gardens & EATS' Helen Nadel Listen • 10:39

“It’s a wonderful place to just walk and stroll around,” she said. “There’s some lovely circular walking paths. There’s picnic tables under a shade structure, and really just encourage people to come on by, make us a part of your beautiful summer day.”

Nadel also had suggestions for visitors taking home fresh produce like her hack for an overstock of zucchini.

“Just throw them on the grill, kind of thin sliced. While they’re still warm, put some acid on them,” Nadel said. “Any kind of vinegar, a little bit of oil, salt, pepper, some kind of herb you have around, really anything, maybe some garlic if you have it. You can keep that in the refrigerator for a month or two.”

The soil class runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The La Milpa class is July 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And Pie and Beer Day is July 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

More information and tickets for the “Pie and Beer Day” celebration are available here.

