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Local News Hour

Summit County Council to vote on $150K fieldhouse bond Aug. 5

By Kristine Weller
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:40 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including more discussion of a proposed $150 million bond for two fieldhouses in Silver Creek Village and Jeremy Ranch. Hart says the bond amount is significant, so that its imperative that the council hear public feedback. He says a decision to place the bond on the November ballot is expected at the council's Aug. 5 meeting. The council is also considering a rezoning policy to streamline the planning process for projects like the Jeremy Ranch Field House. Additionally, the council delayed appointing a member to the RAP recreation grant board due to insufficient applicants.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller