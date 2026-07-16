Summit County Council to vote on $150K fieldhouse bond Aug. 5

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including more discussion of a proposed $150 million bond for two fieldhouses in Silver Creek Village and Jeremy Ranch. Hart says the bond amount is significant, so that its imperative that the council hear public feedback. He says a decision to place the bond on the November ballot is expected at the council's Aug. 5 meeting. The council is also considering a rezoning policy to streamline the planning process for projects like the Jeremy Ranch Field House. Additionally, the council delayed appointing a member to the RAP recreation grant board due to insufficient applicants.