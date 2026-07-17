Charleston's preps for annual Pioneer Day celebration

Charleston Community Heritage Foundation's Jana Brown and Jessica Shepherd preview the town's July 24 Pioneer Day festivities. The event includes a 5K run, breakfast, vendors, a car show, kids' games, a silent auction, bounce houses, face painting, and a new "splash and grab" fish-catching event. Due to fire danger, a laser light show will replace fireworks, projected onto tethered hot air balloons. The celebration, held annually since 1956, aims to preserve Charleston's heritage. The event is free, but tickets are required for some activities. The auction proceeds support the foundation, which uses the money for community projects and historical preservation.