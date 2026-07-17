© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Charleston's preps for annual Pioneer Day celebration

By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2026 at 10:52 AM MDT
Charleston Community Heritage Foundation's Jana Brown and Jessica Shepherd
KPCW
Charleston Community Heritage Foundation's Jana Brown and Jessica Shepherd

Charleston Community Heritage Foundation's Jana Brown and Jessica Shepherd preview the town's July 24 Pioneer Day festivities. The event includes a 5K run, breakfast, vendors, a car show, kids' games, a silent auction, bounce houses, face painting, and a new "splash and grab" fish-catching event. Due to fire danger, a laser light show will replace fireworks, projected onto tethered hot air balloons. The celebration, held annually since 1956, aims to preserve Charleston's heritage. The event is free, but tickets are required for some activities. The auction proceeds support the foundation, which uses the money for community projects and historical preservation.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas