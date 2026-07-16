Summit County Clubhouse grant comes after 300% growth

The nonprofit selected the Summit County Clubhouse as its top awardee, receiving a $90,000 grant.

The funds given annually to benefit the lives of women and children in Summit County, were awarded at a grant celebration at Park City Mountain’s Legacy Lodge July 15.

The Summit County Clubhouse said it helps people with mental health and substance use challenges to build connected and stable lives.

Vulnerable individuals join the nonprofit as members and volunteer to help the facility run with the goal of returning to the workforce.

The grant money will be used to expand its emergency housing fund and work program.

The funds come at a critical time for the clubhouse, according to Executive Director Jen O’Brien. Since she took the helm in 2023, she said membership has increased by 300%, totaling around 110 people.

Katie Lasak / Park City Community Foundation Summit County Clubhouse staff, members, and board members celebrate their award.

“This grant will strengthen our capacity, which is bursting at the seams,” O’Brien told KPCW. “We’ve been small. We’ve grown fast. My hope is that we’ll be able to scale up to meet the growth that we’re seeing."

Over half of the clubhouse members are women but that the funds will help the ripple effects of health and addiction crisis across the Wasatch Back, O'Brien said.

“The stability that we create through the clubhouse model, through returning people back into the workforce, through keeping them stably housed, regardless of gender, that has a really big impact on the women and children in our community,” she said.

The 2,400+ members of the Women’s Giving Fund and steering committee voted on the grant recipients.

The group selected two other nonprofits for its high impact grants. PC Reads and St. Mary’s Catholic Church each received $30,000.

Committee member Ketzel Morales says 22 nonprofits applied for the Women’s Giving Fund impact grant this year. The final three were chosen based on community impact.

“Every single one of these nonprofits is going to serve their purpose with the grants in order to support the community of Park City,” Morales said. “I’m just really excited to see how that’s going to trickle into their programming and the assistance that they provide and the people that they serve.”

The Park City Community Foundation aims to address the area’s social needs and build community through a thriving workforce and a sustainable future.

Katie Lasak / Park City Community Foundation Summit County Clubhouse staff, members, and board members celebrate their award.

Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has brought more than $82 million in total impact to Park City and Summit County.

Previous recipients of the Women’s Giving Fund High Impact Grantee include Wasatch Immigration Project, the People’s Health Clinic and PC tots. Applications for next year’s Women’s Giving Fund open in the spring.

In addition to the Women’s Giving Fund, the nonprofit also offers the Community Fund for organizations addressing pressing local matters and Youth United, which facilities sports engagement for underserved children.