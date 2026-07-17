Environmental groups to fight reduction of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Executive Director Scott Braden discusses President Donald Trump's executive order to that reduced the size of the of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments by over 90%. Braden says Trump's actions were unlawful and excluded public and tribal input. The reductions, which left non-contiguous protected areas, could open lands to mining and other industrial activities. Braden highlights the significance of the intertribal commission for Bears Ears and said there is broad public support for the monuments, with over 70% of Utahns in favor. He says SUWA and its partners will fight the reductions in court. Protests are being organized for July 20 across Utah.

