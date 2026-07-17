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Local News Hour

Environmental groups to fight reduction of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments

By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
The Bears Ears buttes inside Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Bears Ears buttes inside Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Executive Director Scott Braden discusses President Donald Trump's executive order to that reduced the size of the of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments by over 90%. Braden says Trump's actions were unlawful and excluded public and tribal input. The reductions, which left non-contiguous protected areas, could open lands to mining and other industrial activities. Braden highlights the significance of the intertribal commission for Bears Ears and said there is broad public support for the monuments, with over 70% of Utahns in favor. He says SUWA and its partners will fight the reductions in court. Protests are being organized for July 20 across Utah.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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