With help from rain, Buck Basin Fire 64% contained

Brenda Bushell from the U.S. Forest Service provides an update on the Buck Basin fire, 15 miles southeast of Heber, which is currently mapped at 145 acres with 64% containment. Rain and lightning have impacted firefighting efforts, with crews pulled off for safety. The terrain, including rolling hills and moist aspens, is aiding fire control. The fire is not threatening structures. Staffing includes local and national firefighters, with about 150 personnel. Closures remain in effect at Red Creek Mountain, Red Mountain, Low Pass, and the west side of Current Creek Road. The Forest Service appreciates public cooperation and support