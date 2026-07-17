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Local News Hour

With help from rain, Buck Basin Fire 64% contained

By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
The Buck Basin Fire burns outside Heber in July 2026.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Buck Basin Fire burns outside Heber in July 2026.

Brenda Bushell from the U.S. Forest Service provides an update on the Buck Basin fire, 15 miles southeast of Heber, which is currently mapped at 145 acres with 64% containment. Rain and lightning have impacted firefighting efforts, with crews pulled off for safety. The terrain, including rolling hills and moist aspens, is aiding fire control. The fire is not threatening structures. Staffing includes local and national firefighters, with about 150 personnel. Closures remain in effect at Red Creek Mountain, Red Mountain, Low Pass, and the west side of Current Creek Road. The Forest Service appreciates public cooperation and support

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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