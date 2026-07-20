Double-digit occupancy increases projected for August, September

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff discusses the June occupancy report that shows a 3% increase with room rates down 4%. She says the July's occupancy forecast anticipates a 6% drop, with rates rising 3%. The forecasts for August and September indicates double-digit and 7% occupancy increases, respectively. Overall, the platform used by the chamber to track upcoming hotel bookings, showed local sales taxes up 10.4% in April, but other tax collections were down. Wesselhoff also says the chamber wants the area to be the most accessible sustainable tourism destination in the world. Part of that goal includes accessible tourism. To that end the chamber has launched a Wheel the World partnership with the National Ability Center, aiming to verify 250 businesses by 2034. They also distributed $150,000 in sustainable tourism grants to 17 businesses, focusing on visitor education, disbursement, and arts and culture.