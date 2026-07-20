Kimball Art Center preparing for annual August arts festival

Kimball Arts Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken previews this year's Kimball Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 7-9. It features the Kimball's current exhibit, "Resounding," which invites visitors to engage with sound through installations and performances. The Young Arts Academy, a yearlong academy that helps students develop their art language, will also have a festival booth. Among the Kimballs upcoming events are a listening session by Mary Toscano and Andrew Reese Shaw on August 31 and a sound bath by Sophia Melanette on September 20. Milliken also said the Kimball is continuing with its purchase and sale agreement for a new building at Kimball Junction and has narrowed it's search for an architect to five firms. The center is also collaborating with the Park City School District for an arts integration initiative in four elementary schools.