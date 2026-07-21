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Local News Hour

'Best Day Ever' highlights adaptive trail riders, need for more access

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
Kelly Brush- Co Founder of the Kelly Brush Foundation with details about the film Best Day Ever
IMDB/Kelly Brush Foundation
Kelly Brush- Co Founder of the Kelly Brush Foundation with details about the film Best Day Ever

Kelly Brush, co-founder of the Kelly Brush Foundation, discusses her organization's mission to help people with spinal cord injuries stay active through adaptive sports. The foundation has assisted over 2,000 individuals with adaptive equipment and trail accessibility. Brush says the foundation survives on private donations and fundraising, events like the upcoming screening of the documentary "Best Day Ever." It features adaptive mountain bikers Greg Durso and Ali Bianchi, as they navigate the daily challenges of disability and the need for more adaptive sports opportunities. The film screens at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library July 25. It's followed by a Q&A and a reception. The cost shown at the Jim Santy Auditorium on Saturday, with a Q&A and reception. Tickets are $25. Brush also says making trails adaptive-friendly benefit all riders and says the cost of an adaptive bike can reach $20,000.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher