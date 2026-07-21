Recycle Utah's August 'rendezvous' will show off new facility plans

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht has the latest from the recycling center and it's slate of later summer events. Coming up quick is the July 26 free screening of "The Plastic Detox," a documentary film about plastics and health, including couples suffering from unexplained infertility. The film is being shown at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium. Hecht also previewed a community barbecue on Aug. 1 at the Recycle Utah site. That's followed Aug. 22 by the annual 100 Mile Meal fundraiser at the Canyons, which feeds participants with food that comes from within a 100 mile radius of Park City. Only 200 tickets are available and each costs $300. That's followed by a $100 per-person afterparty at Red Pine Lodge called the Recycle Utah Rendezvous. That's when Recycle Utah will reveal its much-awaited conceptual drawings of the organization's new recycling center. Hecht says a second round of designs in currently in the works and he hopes to break ground in March 2027. Later this fall Recycle Utah will hold Household Hazardous Material Collection Day Sept. 26 and the annual Dumpster Days Oct. 8-10.