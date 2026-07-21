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Local News Hour

Wasatch County opposes state law that permits developer-led towns

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau talks about the newly-adopted general plan, which he says reflected the community's current values and prioritizes quality of life and the preservation of community character. The plan includes specific performance measures to be revisited annually as benchmarks are met or community needs change. He also said the plan provides clear guidelines for future land use decisions and resource use, economic development and affordable housing. He also notes that the proposed Bear Canyon preliminary municipality was rejected Monday due to insufficient contiguity, while another in the Heber Valley remains a concern. Grabau says the county council plans to oppose the state's pilot program for preliminary municipalities, which allows a handful of developers to form their own town. He says such developments should have to comply with the goals set out in the general plan. Additionally, Grabau said the county is working on expanding the Children's Justice Center.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher