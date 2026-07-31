Parkview Place houses near completion in Heber City

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Jason Glidden joins the show to give updates on the Parkview Place housing program in Heber City. He says the 49-lot subdivision, with six new townhomes, is ready for ribbon-cutting. The project, started in 2017, uses a self-help program similar to Habitat for Humanity, requiring participants to commit 30 hours weekly, with 15 hours of self-work. Funding comes from USDA Rural Development's 502 direct loan, offering special interest rates and terms up to 38 years. Income qualifications are under 80% of the area median income. Future plans include additional self-help homes and potential partnerships. The HOPA project aims to renovate 122 rental units, facing challenges with low-income tax credits due to high construction costs.