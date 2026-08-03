Second Park City Jewish Festival celebrates culture, community

Rabbi Yudi Steiger, director of Chabad Lubavitch of Park City, previews the 2nd annual Jewish Festival, which celebrates inclusivity and aims to counteract anti-Semitism. Organized by Shabbat Park City, the event takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Canyons Village lawn. The event's focus is on celebrating Jewish life, culture, and community with live music, kosher food, and family activities. Featured performers include the Jewish band Eighth Day, Nissim Black, and Chaim Zippel. The festival is free but requires online registration for security. Last year's event saw significant turnout, becoming one of Utah's largest Jewish events.

