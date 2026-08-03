Heber City's parking ticket fees could jump to $50

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's council meeting, including an amendment to Sawmill Phase 4b development plans involving Villa Two and Regal homes where two people purchased the same lot. A Phase 1 review of the Celebration workforce housing project's 148 affordable units is also on the agenda. The city is deferring over $3 million in impact fees for affordable housing. The Utah Department of Transportation is also scheduled to provide an update on the Heber Valley Corridor EIS. And an ordinance amendment to increase parking violation fines from $25 to $50 will also be discussed and the city will consider an engineering services agreement for airport improvements, with $90-95 million funded by FAA and UDOT.