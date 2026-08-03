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Local News Hour

Summit County's investigation of $40K jail funds theft ongoing

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT
Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and spokesperson Skyler Talbot discuss the ongoing investigation into the theft of over $40,000 from the Summit County Jail's welfare account, which funds inmate education treatment programs. They say the investigation, led by the sheriff's forensics division, is complex and slow, with search warrants pending. They also clarified that the funds were not taxpayer money but profits from jail operations. They also say sheriff's office has reported 207 scams year-to-date, a 47.5% increase from last year. Additionally, the sheriff's office is finalizing a renovation and preparing to open a new behavioral health unit for inmates, funded by a $2.75 million grant.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher