People's Health Clinic needs expansion to serve 11K clients

People's Health Clinic CEO Mari Leining discusses the clinic's need for more space due to a 375% growth since 2009. People's Health is now serving 11,000 uninsured residents and provided 21,448 patient visits last year. The clinic wants to expand from its current 5,000 sq. ft. to 12,500 sq. ft., as allowed by a 2008 ground lease. However, it's facing new challenges due to the Summit County Health Department's move from Round Valley to the new PEAK Center. Leining emphasizes the clinic's role in reducing emergency room visits and saving lives, highlighting a $3.8 million budget that provides over $7 million in free care annually. The clinic is also hosting a fundraiser to meet its needs.