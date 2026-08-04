Wild hops hike, outdoor Pilates connect locals with Wasatch Back protected lands

The nonprofit has been protecting open space in Utah since 2002.

It aims to involve the community in its mission through land centered events this season.

The organization’s fifth and final “Hops Hunters Hike” of the summer is Aug. 5 on Prospect Ridge. Participants will search for wild hops and learn about the area’s plants and mining history starting at 6 p.m.

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox said the nonprofit is partnering with Offset Bier to turn the harvested hops into a limited-edition beer with hoppy hour tastings later this fall.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit Land Conservancy's Cheryl Fox Listen • 7:37

“It's always a challenge because the brewmaster never knows exactly what the quality of those hops, what the taste and the flavor is going to be,” Fox said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour”. “It’s like trying to cook something with an ingredient that you’re not real sure of, so we’re excited that they’re willing to give that a go.”

The group has two “Mindful Monday” sessions this month: an outdoor Pilates class at Wasatch Mountain State Park Aug. 10 and an immersive walk at Risner Ridge in Park City Aug. 24.

Then the moonshine adventure is a golden hour photography session from 6:30-8 p.m. at McPolin Farm Aug. 27.

Space is limited so Fox encouraged locals to sign up here in advance.

“Mindful Mondays” and the photography session are $10. The “Hops Hunters Hike” is free.

