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Local News Hour

Learn to Race speedskating clinic for all ages launches Aug. 10

By Roger Goldman
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:42 AM MDT
Olympian Kristen Santos-Griswold with young speedskaters at the Park City Ice Arena.
Park City Speedskating
Olympian Kristen Santos-Griswold with young speedskaters at the Park City Ice Arena.

Park City Speedskating's Brian Boudreau and Olympian Kristen Santos-Griswald discuss the rejuvenated club and its Learn to Race Clinic at the ice sheet on Aug. 10. at 6:30p.m. The clinic runs six weeks and is for would-be speedskaters aged 5 and beyond.

Participants need basic balance and crossover skating skills. The coaches include Santos-Griswald and other Olympians and world medalists. The fee is $186.

The club got its start in 2006, halted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and got going again in 2021. The club skates weekly on Monday at the Park City Ice Arena at 6:30 p.m. and has a weekly dry-land session. Bourdreau says more funding and more ice time are needed for speedskating to grow in Park City.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman