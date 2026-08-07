Learn to Race speedskating clinic for all ages launches Aug. 10

Park City Speedskating's Brian Boudreau and Olympian Kristen Santos-Griswald discuss the rejuvenated club and its Learn to Race Clinic at the ice sheet on Aug. 10. at 6:30p.m. The clinic runs six weeks and is for would-be speedskaters aged 5 and beyond.

Participants need basic balance and crossover skating skills. The coaches include Santos-Griswald and other Olympians and world medalists. The fee is $186.

The club got its start in 2006, halted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and got going again in 2021. The club skates weekly on Monday at the Park City Ice Arena at 6:30 p.m. and has a weekly dry-land session. Bourdreau says more funding and more ice time are needed for speedskating to grow in Park City.