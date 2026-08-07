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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
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Local News Hour

Open Snow: Super El Niño could favor Utah's coming ski season

By Roger Goldman
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
A model shows sea-surface temperatures during El Nino and La Nina weather patterns.
OpenSnow
A model shows sea-surface temperatures during El Nino and La Nina weather patterns.

OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith talks about the predicted Super El Niño and its implications for Utah's 2026-2027 ski season. He says El Niño refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

In a Super El Niño mean anomalies of 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 Fahrenheit) or more for an extended period of time and current models suggest this could be the strongest cycle on record. Historically, he says strong El Niño phases tend to strengthen the subtropical jet stream, which favors storms across the southern U.S. which often improve snowfall odds for California, the Southwest, and Utah.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman