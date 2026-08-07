Transit use encouraged for Kimball Arts Festival crowds

Park City Events Manager Chris Phinney shares the details local need to navigate parking and traffic during the weekend's Kimball Arts Festival. The 57th festival opens Friday at 5 p.m., but road closures on Main Street and Swede Alley began early for set up. Phinney says some festival impact overlap with Utah A Park Avenue is access-pass only for eligible Old Town residents, and Swede Alley is also open to access-pass holders with off-street parking on Swede Alley or Upper Main. The China Bridge garage is charging of $9 per hour with a $40 daily max starting at 10 a.m.; entry and exit are via Marsac Avenue only. The South Marsac lot is being used as a drop-off turnaround for shuttles and rideshares. Satellite parking is available at the high school Richardson Flat, and Park City Mountain. Richardson Flat shuttles run every 20 minutes, with added service if demand rises. There's also a bike valet on Seventh Street.