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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
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Local News Hour

Mountain Mediation services less costly, quicker than courts

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM MDT
Mountain Mediation Center Associate Director Nicole Droitsch and Director Gretchen Lee
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Mountain Mediation Center Associate Director Nicole Droitsch and Director Gretchen Lee

Mountain Mediation Center Associate Director Nicole Droitsch and Director Gretchen Lee share information about the center's family and divorce services as well as landlord disputes. The center has served the Wasatch Back for 20 years with mediation work that is less costly, faster and more flexible than trying to resolve issues in court. Currently the centers gets about 10 family service intakes each month; many begin as consultations rather than formal mediation. The center also offers an eviction prevention program to settle housing disputes as well as Let's Talk Communication trainings. The women say so far this year more than 30 total cases have been successfully mediated. Upcoming offerings include a free Divorce Options Workshop Sept. 12 and a Let's Talk Essentials workshop Sept. 24 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher