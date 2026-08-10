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Local News Hour

Park City water supply faring 'well' despite dry winter, hotter summer

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
Park City Water Quality Manager Michelle DeHaan and Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Water Quality Manager Michelle DeHaan and Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee

Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee and Water Quality Manager Michelle DeHaan discuss how the city water supply is faring given the dry winter and hot summer. The pair say "surprisingly well," even though winter 2025-2026 was a low snow year that's been following by above-average summer temperatures. A high moistures content in areas soils has helped. Park City primarily relies on groundwater from two abandoned mine tunnels, three wells and a spring. Supplemental water comes from other watersheds, including Rockport Reservoir and the Provo River drainage. They city says it tries to maintain enough supply to meet peak day water demands which occurs in the summer due to outdoor irrigation. About 15 million gallons is stored in 18 water tanks around the city. Peak capacity depends on snowpack, but the reliable dry year yield of local water sources is 14 million gallons per day. Demand goes down in winter to about 3 million gallons per day because its limited to indoor water use.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher