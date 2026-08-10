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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
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Local News Hour

Summit County health urges air quality monitoring during wildfires

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:18 PM MDT
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly discusses the recent Rocky Canyon Fire evacuation notice fiasco, which he attributes to a system glitch.
He highlights the need for air quality awareness due to local wildfires which he says are producing PM 2.5 and PM10 readings. He also encouraged locals to monitor air quality data on the health department's website or on Purple Air. He also says people with health sensitivities should avoid strenuous outdoor activity on poor air quality days. Bondurant also reminds families about the importance of back-to-school vaccinations, noting that Kindergarteners are well-prepared but seventh graders often miss essential vaccinations. He says the health department provides the vaccines at its clinic and will hold back-to-school events. He also noted no harmful algae blooms are present in Summit County waters.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher