PLACE-PC to present Bonanza Park petition to city leaders

PLACE-PC representatives Kelly Pfaff and Tom Seitz discuss the grassroots group's Bonanza development petition numbers ahead of Wednesday's planning commission meeting. The group objects to the proposed mixed-use development, which includes affordable housing, a playground cafes and maker space for artists. They say the community would be better served by a park with public gathering space for recreation, arts and municipal use. They say a private developer doesn't necessarily have to commit to providing public access. The group also notes that because the development of the 5-acre parcel has been in the works for so long many people lost track of the city's plans. The petition calls on the council to pursue a different vision for Bonanza Park.