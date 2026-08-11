© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TUESDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County to investigate evacuation alert system failures

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM MDT
Summit County Communications Director Derek Siddoway and Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Communications Director Derek Siddoway and Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Communications Director Derek Siddoway discuss the Rocky Canyon Fire response and the failures in public alerts over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 13,600 acres and is 23% contained. On Sunday, an evacuation alert meant for 107 households instead blanketed Summit County and parts of Wyoming. Scott and Siddoway and investigation into the problem is underway, but a software or system failure is suspected. They also say the county decided not to send a corrective message due to concerns that a second misfire would occur. They reviewed the different alert stages ahead of an evacuation order and detailed the ways locals can access emergency notifications.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher