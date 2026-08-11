Summit County to investigate evacuation alert system failures

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Communications Director Derek Siddoway discuss the Rocky Canyon Fire response and the failures in public alerts over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 13,600 acres and is 23% contained. On Sunday, an evacuation alert meant for 107 households instead blanketed Summit County and parts of Wyoming. Scott and Siddoway and investigation into the problem is underway, but a software or system failure is suspected. They also say the county decided not to send a corrective message due to concerns that a second misfire would occur. They reviewed the different alert stages ahead of an evacuation order and detailed the ways locals can access emergency notifications.