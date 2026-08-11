V Foundation research grants support new cancer therapies

Dr. Nancy Romanzi with the V Foundation shares information about its cancer research successes and previews an Aug. 20 fundraiser. The V Foundation was started by Jim Valvano in partnership with ESPN after his cancer diagnosis. Over 33 years, the foundation has awarded $500 million for cancer research, generating about $22.5 billion in follow-on funding. Romanzi says 100% of donated funds go directly to research because the foundation is endowed and does not use donations for overhead. She says the immunotherapy Keytruda which treats some cancers was a recipient of a V Foundation grant. A new pancreatic cancer which Romanzi says is doubling patient lifespan also received a V grant. The foundation's next fundraiser is Aug. 20 at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard's Victory Lane headquarters at 6 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person and available at v.org/parkcity.

