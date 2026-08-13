Officials give Thursday update on Rocky Canyon Fire

Fire service spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom joins the show with an update on the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Morgan and Summit counties, Utah. Hellstrom says the fire is still mapped at 5,600 acres and 29% contained. She added that rain overnight helped cool some of the fire's hotspots. However, due to storms throughout the day Thursday, crews are temporarily held in camp due to potential flooding and will re-enter the fire area once conditions are safe.