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THURSDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
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Local News Hour

Officials give Thursday update on Rocky Canyon Fire

By Grace Doerfler
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
A view of the Rocky Canyon Fire from the Henefer area in the afternoon on Aug. 10, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A view of the Rocky Canyon Fire from the Henefer area in the afternoon on Aug. 10, 2026.

Fire service spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom joins the show with an update on the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Morgan and Summit counties, Utah. Hellstrom says the fire is still mapped at 5,600 acres and 29% contained. She added that rain overnight helped cool some of the fire's hotspots. However, due to storms throughout the day Thursday, crews are temporarily held in camp due to potential flooding and will re-enter the fire area once conditions are safe.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler