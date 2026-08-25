Park City architect's home up for Planet Positive Award

Park City resident and architect Ken Wilson discusses his net zero home in Park Meadows which has been nominated for a 2026 Planet Positive Award. Wilson says his architectural focus over the last 27 years has been sustainability, health, and wellbeing in the built environment. Utah's cold winter climate and earthquake fault lines factor into housing design. With 40 years of experience, Wilson played a role in developing he original LEED - or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design - standards for the U.S. Green Building Council that launched in the early 2000s. He designed many facilities using those stands, including the headquarters of Greenpeace, World Wildlife Fund, Environmental Defense Fund, Audubon Society and more. He and his wife purchased their Park Meadows property in 2014 and worked with the area's HOA and Park City planners to realize a sustainable, net zero design. Wilson says the Plant Positive Award, from Metropolis Magazine, which honors excellence in healthy and equitable design is like an Academy Award for architecture. He says an awards ceremony is set for late September.