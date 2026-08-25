Summit County agenda: wildfire fees, Weber River open space

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including discussions on the state's wildfire fee implementation, water infrastructure financing, land-use and licensing decisions. He says the state's wildfire fund requirements will mean many Summit County structures in high-risk areas will have to be assessed for state-set fees. He also said Mountain Regional Water is seeking approval to issues $20 million in water revenue bonds for a treatment facility. Also on the agenda is the possible approval of funding for purchase of an open space conservation easement along the Weber River and changes in business licensing code. Scott also mentioned plans to meet with the governor's office following threats it made to Wasatch County officials over housing development policy. Scott says Summit and Wasatch counties support housing, but oppose the latest developer-led town proposal in Wasatch County. Officials there were told they could lose millions in state funding for roads and tax dollars if they fail to comply with state law.