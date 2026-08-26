Mountainland Technical College opens Heber Valley campus

Mountainland Technical College Vice President Joseph Demma discusses the opening of a campus in the Heber Valley which is adjacent to Heber's new Deer Creek High School. MTECH is one of eight technical colleges in Utah and its Heber campus is its sixth statewide. To start the school is offering four of it's five program tracks, including plumbing and electrical apprenticeships, cosmetology and culinary ats, diesel welding and automotive, as well as healthcare, which includes dental and nursing assistance and pharmacy technician degrees. Demma says in phase two, the school plans to add a technology track, which includes artificial intelligence and digital marketing courses. He says about 89% of MTECH graduates work in the fields they study and job placement is one way the school's success is measured. He says MTECH will provide new opportunities for technical education for Wasatch and Summit counties that will expand the area's workforce and economic opportunities for businesses. MTECH's proximity to Deer Creek High School will allow students to attend college-level courses for free while finishing their secondary education. Non traditional students including adult learners and those pivoting to new careers also make up about 70% of MTECH students.