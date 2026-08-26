© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Mountainland Technical College opens Heber Valley campus

By Grace Doerfler
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:09 AM MDT
An unofficial rendering shows how the future MTech campus could look.
Mountainland Technical College
An unofficial rendering shows how the future MTech campus could look.

Mountainland Technical College Vice President Joseph Demma discusses the opening of a campus in the Heber Valley which is adjacent to Heber's new Deer Creek High School. MTECH is one of eight technical colleges in Utah and its Heber campus is its sixth statewide. To start the school is offering four of it's five program tracks, including plumbing and electrical apprenticeships, cosmetology and culinary ats, diesel welding and automotive, as well as healthcare, which includes dental and nursing assistance and pharmacy technician degrees. Demma says in phase two, the school plans to add a technology track, which includes artificial intelligence and digital marketing courses. He says about 89% of MTECH graduates work in the fields they study and job placement is one way the school's success is measured. He says MTECH will provide new opportunities for technical education for Wasatch and Summit counties that will expand the area's workforce and economic opportunities for businesses. MTECH's proximity to Deer Creek High School will allow students to attend college-level courses for free while finishing their secondary education. Non traditional students including adult learners and those pivoting to new careers also make up about 70% of MTECH students.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler