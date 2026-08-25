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Officials ask for help finding missing Canyonlands National Park hiker

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:55 PM MDT
Three images of Patrick J. Trier, a 71-year-old man who was last seen in Salina, Utah, Aug. 16.
National Park Service
Three images of Patrick J. Trier, a 71-year-old man who was last seen in Salina, Utah, Aug. 16.

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help finding a 71-year-old man who went missing Aug. 16.

Patrick J Trier was last seen in Salina, Utah on Saturday. Officials say he may have been camping in Goblin Valley State Park or near Boab before arriving at the Horseshoe Canyon trailhead of Canyonlands National Park Aug. 17.

Trier has long brown hair and a mustache. He is approximately six feet tall and has a medium build. Officials say he was most likely wearing jeans and a blue hat and carrying a small black and gray backpack.

Park rangers were notified of an overdue party on Saturday and Triers car, a maroon 2004 Toyota RAV4, was located by park law enforcement at the Horseshoe trailhead on Sunday.

Wayne County Search and Rescue, the park service and Bureau of Land Management have begun aerial and ground searches.

The NPS is asking anyone who may have seen Trier at Horseshoe Canyon or in the days leading up to his trip contact the NPS Tip Line at 888-653-0009, or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver