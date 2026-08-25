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Park City Song Summit promotes wellness with free yoga, speaker panels at 2026 festival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:51 PM MDT
Newport Folk's Jay Sweet spoke to Jason Isbell, Warren Haynes and Margo Price about the lessons they learned from Grammy Award-winner John Prine during the 2022 Song Summit.
KPCW
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KPCW
Newport Folk's Jay Sweet spoke to Jason Isbell, Warren Haynes and Margo Price about the lessons they learned from Grammy Award-winner John Prine during the 2022 Song Summit.

Song Summit organizers say the goal is to shed light on uncomfortable but important topics.

The seventh annual Song Summit will blend music, wellness and community in Park City this week. The festival features live music, free public panels and wellness events.

A discussion on civil discourse will feature U.S. House of Representatives candidate Ben McAdams and Utah Valley University associate professor, author and podcaster Greg Jackson.

Jackson said the group will share the differences between civility and agreement.

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Valley University professor Greg Jackson and Song Summit Co-Founder Ben Anderson

“Certainly, we can be polite. We should be polite, but civility, I believe, also requires honesty,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 24. “It does mean speaking your position. It means not holding back.”

A Discourse in Civility is free at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Foundation Stage outside the Park City Library.

Song Summit Co-Founder Ben Anderson said the discussion directly reflects the festival’s mission.

“Song Summit is much more than just a music festival,” he said. “Because we gather around the healing power of music, we notice [music is] just the body of the octopus. It’s wanting to gather together through community and have a better connection.”

The 2026 Song Summit Festival runs Thursday to Saturday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver