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Local News Hour

Wasatch County takes developer-led town issue to governor's office

By Grace Doerfler
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM MDT
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW

Wasatch County Councilmember Erik Rowland discusses local opposition to Utah's preliminary municipality pilot program and possible legislative changes coming for the Military Installation Development Authority. The pilot program allows the state to approve two applications each year to entities trying to start their own cities. Two proposed in 2026 were in Wasatch County. Rowland says both Wasatch and Summit counties want lawmakers to repeal the law, because it allows developers to bypass county general plans and zoning. The current proposals don't comply with Wasatch's growth framework. He says threats from the governor's office to strip the county of some state funding in response to local opposition is a misunderstanding. He says the counties don't intend to flout state law, but instead asking for a change. He says a meeting is planned for Friday and that the goal is to move the conversation from confrontational to cooperative. Rowland, who is the local representative on the MIDA board, says increased scrutiny of the agency following the Stratos project pushback in Box Elder County may result in legislative action around the agencies functions and purpose. He says issues like conflicts of interest rules and redefining the agency may be among the proposed legislation, which could total upwards of 40 bills.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler